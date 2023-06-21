Ascension Parish set to open Youth Legacy Duplessis Park in Gonzales area

Ascension Parish Recreation announced the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new playground additions.

The event was set for June 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Youth Legacy Duplessis Park, located at 38103 Hwy. 621, Gonzales, LA.

According to a news release, the Ascension Parish community has been invited to join in celebrating.

The ceremony marks the official opening of the state-of-the-art play environment. It also features a challenge course for people of all ages seeking a fun and competitive physical activity option.

“These outdoor spaces are important for providing our children with a place to maintain physical health, to engage with others, and also for families to create lasting memories.” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment stated in the announcement.

Youth Legacy Duplessis Park is a community-focused park dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive environment for children and families.

The park offers a range of recreational facilities, green spaces, and educational programs aimed at fostering physicalactivity, social interaction, and community engagement.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.