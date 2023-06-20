Reports: Ascension Parish jail correctional officer arrested for battery of inmate

A correctional officer at the Ascension Parish Jail reportedly has been arrested for battery after allegedly using excessive force on an inmate.

Baton Rouge television stations WAFB and WBRZ both reported the correctional officer has been arrested.

APSO told the television stations 29-year-old Marvin Brown Jr. will be charged with malfeasance in office and battery.

According to WBRZ's article, Brown had been employed for 14 months and had strikes on his record for being late and misplacing inmate medications.

According to the television stations reports, 19-year-old Ricky Williams Jr. will be re-charged with battery and placed into a segregation cell.

As previously reported by the Gonzales Weekly Citizen, Williams was arrested in October 2022 in connection with a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle by an armed suspect.

At the time, Gonzales Middle School reportedly was locked down briefly out of an abundance of caution.

According to a previous Gonzales Police Department release, the chase involved an armed male suspect who approached two individuals and demanded their vehicle shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 26, 2022. The two people reportedly called 911 as the suspect left the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center.

An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle before law enforcement pursued it into the City of Gonzales through residential areas.

According to the report, the vehicle crashed into a home at 1811 Darla St., which is at the corner of Orice Roth Road.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.