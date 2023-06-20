Donaldsonville man shot while attempting to enter ex's Gonzales apartment, dies later

A Donaldsonville man died after being shot multiple times while trying to enter an apartment in Gonzales June 17, according to a Gonzales Police Department spokesperson.

Joshua Jones, 35, was hospitalized but later died after GPD received a call about 10:45 p.m.

According to police, Jones tried to enter the bedroom window of the apartment on South Lanoux Avenue.

The investigation revealed the parties involved were known to each other, and the matter was determined to be domestic related, spokesperson Ami Clouatre said.

Jones was the former boyfriend of the person who lived at the apartment, and the person's current boyfriend also was inside the apartment.

No one has been charged as of now, Clouatre said.

The case remains under investigation.

