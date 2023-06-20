LOCAL
City of Gonzales issues boil water advisory for all city water customers due to pressure drop
Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The City of Gonzales has issued a boil water advisory for all city water customers.
The boil water advisory is a precaution due to a temporary loss of water pressure, according to a city spokesperson. Testing is being performed.
Officials anticipate results from the Louisiana Department of Heath within the next 48 hours. Once confirmed, the advisory will be lifted and communicated to the public.