Suspect arrested for Ascension Parish warrants in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Baton Rouge suspect in connection with warrants originating in Ascension Parish.

Sheriff Leland Falcon identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jasmon Anthony Williams.

According to a news release, a deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop near the Belle Rose area June 18.

A driver's license check and warrants check determined Williams was driving under a suspended license, deputies reported.

Williams was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of driving under a suspended driver’s license and use of multiple beam road lighting equipment. The fugitive warrant charges included simple robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and battery of a dating partner.

Williams remained incarcerated pending transfer to Ascension Parish.