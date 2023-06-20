23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for June 12-16

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of June 12-16.

Ascension Parish:

Shondell Mayho, 6168 Burton St. St. James, LA., age 44, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $1,000, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Gregory Banks, 2337 Chipewa St. New Orleans, LA., age 61, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Ian Scamardo, 2337 Northwind Ave Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Theft Valued at $1,000 or More, but Less than $5,000. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Lee Hernandez, 15096 Beau Jon Ave. Prairieville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Simple Escape and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Connor Hartdegen, 512 Armentor St. New Iberia, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, and Simple Burglary (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. James Smith, 314 Pelican St. Labadieville, LA., age 46, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.