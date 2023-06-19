DOTD announces upcoming Sunshine Bridge lane closures for June 21-23

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced lane closures on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish from June 21-23 between 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for the outside lanes of the eastbound and westbound lanes.

According to a DOTD news release, the closure will allow crews to install gauges on the bridge for testing.

In August 2022, the Sunshine Bridge was closed after bridge inspectors discovered a significant crack on one of the vertical structural members, which prompted an emergency closure of the westbound right lane, officials said.

The crack was repaired shortly after the closure and the installation of the gauges will help crews determine what caused the crack and aid in identifying any potential new cracks.

The bridge continues to be monitored and remains safe for traveling, according to the release.

The Sunshine Bridge connects the east and west banks of the Mississippi River for several parishes in the area south of Baton Rouge, including St. James, Ascension, and Iberville.

