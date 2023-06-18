Donaldsonville hosts 27th annual Juneteenth Music Festival

The 27th annual Juneteenth Music Festival was June 17 in Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville.

To kick off the event, the Juneteenth committee partnered with BASF and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for a non-perishable food box distribution the morning of the festival.

Red Tape Musiq, Michael Foster Project, and Royal Essence Show Band were among the music performers for the event, which included several activities in the area overlooked by the Ascension Parish Courthouse in the parish seat.

The City of Donaldsonville mayor and council and the Juneteenth committee thanked all of the sponsors, vendors, entertainers, and everyone who attended for making the annual festival a success.

