Prairieville suspect arrested on third DWI charge after allegedly crashing into bar: APSO report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly arrested a Prairieville man for third-offense driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a business located along Hwy. 44 north of Gonzales.

According to an APSO news release, deputies charged 32-year-old Micca Dotson of Prairieville with third-offense DWI, hit and run, reckless operation, aggravated criminal damage to property, disturbing the peace, and vehicular negligent injuring. Online jail records show bond was set at $325,000.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into Tiger Tavern Daiquiris at 14505 Hwy. 44, Gonzales, which is near the Germany Road intersection, around 11:30 p.m. June 16.

Deputies reportedly observed damage to the front of the building and reported one bar patron suffered an apparent minor injury in connection with the incident.

According to the release, deputies located and detained Dotson.

Deputies reported in the release that a breath test was administered, and the results were "nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol."

Tiger Tavern shared video surveillance of the crash on its Facebook page. The time stamp on the video was at 11:19 p.m. when it apparently shows a group of people standing outside the establishment quickly scatter as a truck appears to crash into the building.

According to the business' Facebook page, it utilized the back door and remained open while repairs were made to the front of the building.

Last year, Dotson reportedly was arrested July 28 on charges of three counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons after deputies responded to reports of shot fired at Corner Bar, located at the intersection of Bayou Narcisse and Roddy Road in the Gonzales area.

Deputies reported no injuries at the time.

