Sheriff's Office donates rescue boat to Ascension Fire District No. 1

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office donated a rescue boat to Ascension Fire District No. 1 to give firefighters an additional option to respond to water emergencies without needing to rely on other agencies' boats to access emergency scenes, according to Fire Board Chair James LeBlanc.

Volunteer firefighters will be able to provide mutual aid on the waterways to surrounding parishes, LeBlanc stated in a news release.

He said the fire district has access to boats owned by the St. Amant and Sorrento volunteer fire departments as well as an additional boat donated by APSO several years ago.

“I believe this is an outstanding partnership with our volunteer fire departments,” stated Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre. “We’re here to make our community emergency responders better and to continue to supply them with the resources they need for the residents of Ascension Parish."

Ascension Parish Fire District No. 1 includes the volunteer fire departments on the east side of Ascension Parish: St. Amant, Fifth Ward, Seventh District, Galvez-Lake, Sorrento, and Geismar.

“Members of the District No. 1 boat rescue team spend countless hours training, serving and engaging with the residents of Ascension Parish," LeBlanc stated.

He added he was appreciative of the day-to-day working relationships with the sheriff and APSO, which has been a partnership shared for years.

