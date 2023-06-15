Suspect accused of identity theft, bank fraud: APSO

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Unit have asked the public to assist in identifying a male suspect in connection with identity theft and bank fraud.

According to an APSO social media post, investigators believe the suspect used stolen bank card information from an individual and withdrew some $4,000 from an account. The post contains photos of the suspect. All persons are innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Anyone with information that could assist with this investigation is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.