Excessive heat watch issued for all of southeast Louisiana for Friday: NWS

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for all of southeast Louisiana for Friday as heat index values could rise as high as 115 degrees.

Forecasters expect the heat wave that began this week with heat advisories to continue through the weekend.

According to NWS, the Friday excessive heat watch will last from the morning hours through the evening as extreme heat and humidity will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those engaging in activities outdoors.

NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances as temperatures can become deadly in the matter of minutes.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.