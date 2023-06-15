Ascension Parish Council meeting cancelled due to lack of quorum

The Ascension Parish Council regular meeting set for June 15 in Gonzales was cancelled due to a lack of quorum.

Due to not meeting the minimum required attendance, council chair Chase Melancon said none of the parish business on the agenda could be addressed.

Four members of the 11-member council were in attendance: Aaron Lawler, Dal Waguespack, John Cagnolatti, and Melancon.

Some of the members of the 2023 St. Amant High School state champion softball team, which finished the season with a 32-2 record, were recognized in a brief presentation.

Also, a public comment was given pertaining to a proposed site for the planned animal shelter.

Additionally, Jerome Fournier received a round of applause as he will retire from his position as planning and zoning director for the parish.

Melancon said Fournier began working for parish government right before the major flood in 2016.

