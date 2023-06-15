ACHS graduate Raegan Tripode receives Mark Bergeron Memorial Scholarship

Ascension Catholic High School 2023 graduate Raegan Tripode received the Mark Bergeron Memorial Scholarship at the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge No. 1153.

The scholarship was created in 2020 in memory of the life and works of the late Mark "Ike" Allen Bergeron, who was a cherished longtime member of the Elks.

Tripode is the daughter of Brian Tripode and Amy Bonadona Tripode. She is the granddaughter of Frank and Linda Tripode and Frank and Tinky Bonadona.

She is a TOPS scholarship and Nicholls State University scholarship recipient and earned a 4.0 grade-point average at ACHS.

Additionally, she was named to the all-district softball team, the academic all-state softball and powerlifting teams, and was a state runner-up in powerlifting.

Tripode plans to attend Nicholls State University in Thibodaux in the fall. She will pursue a health science degree with plans of going to physical therapy school.

Bergeron's children and spouses, Bernard and Lisa Bergeron, Donnie Olivier and Alyse Bergeron Olivier, offered an additional donation for the $1,000 scholarship.

Vega to attend Marine Corps basic training

The lodge recognized 2023 ACHS graduate Rodney Bennett Vega, who will leave for basic training as a U.S. Marine Corps recruit in Paris Island, South Carolina.

He will be part of the First Battalion, Alpha Company, and will be in communications.

Vega is the son of Rodney "REV" Vega and Natalie Vega. He is the grandson of the late Benjamin C. Vega Jr. and Elmere "Cookie" Vega, and George Alonzo and Peggy Alonzo.