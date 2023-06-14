Suspect arrested in shooting caught on video was charged in Ascension Parish shooting

A suspect arrested in connection with an Ascension Parish shooting in November 2022 has been arrested for attempted murder in Baton Rouge after a video shared online reportedly shows the woman firing a gun.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced during a news conference that 22-year-old Raneshia Pointer was arrested and booked on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons, according to Baton Rouge media outlets.

The shooting reportedly happened June 7 and police told reporters it allegedly stemmed from a social media feud.

Last year, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly investigated a shooting Nov. 15 near Interstate 10 in Geismar.

In connection with that case, Pointer was arrested and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, two counts of principal to aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion.

At the time, APSO detectives reported the arrest of Rhesa Pointer of Baton Rouge in connection with the investigation. She was charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, two counts of aggravated damage to property, simple battery, disturbing the peace, child desertion, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

According to a news release at the time, deputies arrived at the scene and neither the shooter nor the victim was at the scene.

A woman was treated at an area hospital, according to the report. She was expected to make a full recovery, APSO reported at the time.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.