Heat advisory issued for nearly all of southeast Louisiana: NWS

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory until 7 p.m. this evening as heat index values are expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees in nearly all of southeast Louisiana.

The high temperatures and humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

NWS suggests drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned areas, staying out of the sun, and checking on the well-being of relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Anyone working outside should take extra precautions, according to NWS. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to morning and evening hours.

NWS also said to know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Forecasters expect heat advisories to continue over the next few days.

