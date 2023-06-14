Ascension Parish adds recycling center in Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish government will open a new drop-off recycling facility at 2171 D. Thibaut Dr., Donaldsonville, for parish residents.

The center was set to open beginning June 20.

The location on the west side of the parish means residents will have two options for drop-off recycling, including the existing location at 42077 Church Point Rd., Gonzales.

According to a news release, the new location will accept the same materials as the existing one, including cardboard and paper, plastic containers, cartons, and aluminum and metal cans. Plastic bags, glass, and household garbage should not be disposed of at the recycling drop-off facilities.

“This new location makes it easier for Ascension residents to recycle, which impacts the environment and beauty of our great parish,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in the announcement, “Residents on the west side of the Mississippi River did not previously have convenient access to a recycling site until this new location.”

To install the new drop-off recycling location, Ascension Parish applied for and received a grant from The Recycling Partnership, a national NGO advancing the circular economy by building a better recycling system in U.S. communities.

For more information, visit www.ascensionparish.net/keep-ascension-beautiful.