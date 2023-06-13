Learn about the Underground Railroad at Ascension Parish Library

Staff Report

Folk singer-songwriter and storyteller Reggie Harris spreads awareness about the Underground Railroad. His performance has a message of joy, unity, tolerance and peace.

Harris has been affiliated with the John F. Kennedy Center’s Partners in Education program for more than two decades, offering performances for libraries, students, and communities and in-depth workshops for educators at all grade levels.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown, see this engaging, interactive concert of songs, stories and narratives about slavery and the quest for freedom. A second performance will be at 2 p.m. at the library in Galvez.

Performances also will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Wag Center in Donaldsonville and at 2 p.m. at the Gonzales library.

In the Cabinet of Curiosities: A Discussion of Porcelain on the World Stage

From ornate objects to delicate dishes, porcelain has become a symbol of sophistication saved for “special occasions.” Join historians Suzanne Marchand and Anne Gerritsen for a discussion of porcelain as a global commodity. Marchand and Gerritsen each explore the history of porcelain from the European and Asian perspectives, respectively, in their books Porcelain: A History from the Heart of Europe and The City of Blue and White: Chinese Porcelain and the Early Modern World, published within months of each other in 2020.

This special presentation at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the library in Dutchtown will be the first time their books are brought together to showcase the broad appeal of this “white gold.”

Scots and Irish in Louisiana

Develop an appreciation for the music and history of the Celtic culture when you join storyteller, author and folksinger Rickey Pittman at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at the Gonzales library for stories and songs about the influence, notable individuals, settlements and achievements of the Scots and Irish in Louisiana.

Pittman, the Bard of the South, is an adjunct English instructor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He has authored 14 published books and has recorded four CDs and several singles.

A reception and book signing will follow.