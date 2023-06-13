Ascension Parish fire department receives $160,000 donation to purchase equipment

Multinational oil and gas company Shell presented a check for $160,000 to the Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department to help firefighters purchase lifesaving equipment.

The donation was given to members of the fire department at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales, as shown in a parish government social media post.

The volunteer department plans to buy bunker gear, fire hoses, fire nozzles AEDs, portable radios, thermal imaging cameras, and a complete set of extrication tools.

Shell operates a chemical plant in the Geismar area of Ascension Parish, which is located on the east bank of the Mississippi River about 20 miles south of Baton Rouge.