St. Amant Principal Beth Templet appointed Ascension Parish Schools' Director of Secondary Schools

Ascension Parish Public Schools announced the appointment of Beth Templet as Director of Secondary Schools effective July 1.

"Beth is an excellent leader, dedicated educator and just an outstanding person," Superintendent David Alexander said in a news release. "She is going to positively impact many people in this new position, and I'm glad she has the courage to step into this role supporting principals at all of our high schools."

Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Templet has worked in education for almost 30 years, according to the school district release. She student taught at St. Amant High before moving to north Louisiana while her husband finished college.

After returning to Ascension Parish, Templet served as a social studies teacher at St. Amant High for 12 years. In 2010, after a one-year appointment as an instructional coach, Templet became an assistant principal at St. Amant High and served as associate principal in charge of the freshman academy for five years. For the past six years, Templet has led St. Amant High School as its principal.

"I am extremely honored, humbled, and excited to be standing here as the new Director of Secondary Schools," Templet said in the announcement. "I have spent 26 years here in Ascension Parish, and I am looking forward to this next phase of my journey. Thank you for entrusting me to lead an amazing secondary team."

Templet earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Louisiana State University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southern University.

She and her husband, Scott, have a son, Bennett, who recently graduated from St. Amant High.