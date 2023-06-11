CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Juneteenth Festival set for June 17

The City of Donaldsonville’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival will be held at Louisiana Square June 17.

The event features live music, food, and a health fair.

More information can be found on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Sock Hop set for June 30

The monthly Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be held June 30 at the Ascension Gym, which is located at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Sponsored by the Ascension Parish Council, Mike Broussard and Night Train will perform live.

Fireworks set for July 3 in Donaldsonville

The annual Fireworks on the Mississippi River event will be held at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville July 3.

Vendors will be open and music starts at 4 p.m.

The 2023 event will feature live music by Da Mellow Band, which starts at 7 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Participants can bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests will be allowed.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

