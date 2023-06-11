REMINDER: Ascension Parish Schools redistricting meetings set for this week

Three public meetings will be June 12-14 for the public to provide feedback on the proposed redistricting plans for Ascension Parish Public Schools ahead of the opening of the new Prairieville High School.

Ascension Parish Public Schools previously released maps and information on proposed attendance zones to its website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024.

School officials will hold the three public meetings at eastbank high schools where citizens will be able to view the plans.

The school board's goal is to make a final decision this fall, no later than December.

The meeting schedule will be: