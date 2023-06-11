LOCAL

REMINDER: Ascension Parish Schools redistricting meetings set for this week

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three public meetings will be June 12-14 for the public to provide feedback on the proposed redistricting plans for Ascension Parish Public Schools ahead of the opening of the new Prairieville High School.

Ascension Parish Schools shared a rendering last year of the new Prairieville High School campus.

Ascension Parish Public Schools previously released maps and information on proposed attendance zones to its website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024.

School officials will hold the three public meetings at eastbank high schools where citizens will be able to view the plans.

The school board's goal is to make a final decision this fall, no later than December.

The meeting schedule will be:

  • 6 p.m., June 12 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant
  • 6 p.m., June 13 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales
  • 6 p.m., June 14 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734