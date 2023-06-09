23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for May 22 to 26

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 22 to 26.

Ascension Parish:

Jayden Bourque, 506 N Marchand Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Nykolas Dykes, 203 West James St. Gonzales, LA., age 27, pled guilty to 2 nd Degree Robbery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Emmanuel Guerra, age 42, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Thomas Wilcox, 4221 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA., age 62, pled guilty to Attempted Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Theft of Identity, and Bank Fraud. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Alton Williams Jr., 305 Jefferson St. Napoleonville, LA., age 62, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Loris Wiggins, 706 Franklin St. Napoleonville, LA., age 53, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jason Olivier, 110 Cleveland St. Patterson, LA., age 41, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Cyrus Ratcliff Jr., 120 Pond Dr. Morgan City, LA., age 49, pled guilty to Home Invasion and Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Melvin Zeno.

Amyrion Dupaty, 135 Dorseyville Ln. Belle Rose, LA., age 18, pled guilty to Simple Escape and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Lori Guyon, 5427 W Main St. Houma, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Autumn Norman, 7257 Hwy 182 E Morgan City, LA., age 20, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Oronde Jamir Tyrone Williams, 1580 East Second St. Gramercy, LA., age 24, pled guilty to Simple Robbery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 5 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.