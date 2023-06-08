Gonzales man fatally shot in attempted home invasion: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office report

An Ascension Parish homeowner reportedly shot and killed a Gonzales man who attempted a home invasion.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an attempted break-in about 6 a.m. June 4 at a residence on Tiggy Duplessis Road in the Prairieville area.

According to a news release, deputies found a deceased male subject in the rear entrance threshold of the residence upon arrival.

The homeowner advised deputies that he fired several gunshots at the man, who reportedly attempted to break-in to the residence.

Detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and received information that corroborated the homeowner’s statement, according to the release.

The deceased person was identified as 20-year-old Kameron Serigny of Gonzales.

Investigators reported it is believed Serigny used an illegal substance shortly before the alleged home invasion. Deputies said a toxicology report is pending.

The homeowner has not been criminally charged, according to the release.

Detectives reported the investigation is ongoing and further details may be limited at this time.

Tiggy Duplessis Road is in a residential area located west of Airline Highway and east of Interstate 10. It connects at Duplessis Road and Hwy. 621.

