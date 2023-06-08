Gonzales Garden Club celebrates National Garden Week

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Garden Club Civic Involvement Chairman Janis D’Benedetto organized a dedication of flower arrangements to recognize National Garden Week, June 4-10. Members of the club gathered at City Hall with Mayor Barney Arceneaux and Chief Administrator Scot Byrd on June 5 to formally proclaim the week of spreading the love of gardening. The mayor signed a proclamation stating that gardening helps instill an appreciation of nature and respect for the environment while bringing beauty into our everyday lives. After the ceremony, club members fanned out across the parish delivering flower arrangements to public entities to focus attention on gardening. Citizens enjoying the flowers are hopefully inspired to grow their own blooms.