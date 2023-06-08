Rep. Garret Graves endorses Gonzales native Stephen Waguespack for governor

Baton Rouge area U.S. Rep. Garret Graves is endorsing Gonzales native Stephen Waguespack in the campaign to replace term-limited Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Waguespack, a Republican candidate, has served as Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President.

His campaign team, Team Wags, posted a video on Twitter showing both Graves and Waguespack sitting at a restaurant.

According to his website, Waguespack was born and raised in Gonzales. He graduated from LSU and received his law degree from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

He was a senior official for former Gov. Bobby Jindal for five years.

The field of candidates for the governor's race includes Jeff Landry, John Schroder, Shawn Wilson, Sharon Hewitt, Richard Nelson, and Hunter Lundy.

Election day is Oct. 14.

