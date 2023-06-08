23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for May 29 to June 2

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of May 29 to June 2.

Ascension Parish:

Eloy Fabian Jr., 13250 Roddy Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Residential Contractor Fraud and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Steven Ray McNeely, 2228 Vesta Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Brice Pena, 18644 Broussard Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Shelley Robinson, 13120 Lamir Moran Rd. St. Amant, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Quinton Anderson, 303 W Second St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Tanner Comeaux, 15253 Hwy 73 Prairieville, LA., age 45, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Ann Wells, 1623 Coolidge Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

John Callender, 45087 Huntington Dr. St. Amant, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Darnell Jones, 819 Lessard St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 47, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Matthew Brouillette, 5954 Laura St. Napoleonville, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Jamie Davis, 38281 Josh Brown Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 39, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Carla Stafford, 41015 Mazoch Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 35, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 4 months in the Parish Jail with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

On June 1, 2023, Seth Savoie, 107 Honey Lane Bayou L’Ourse, LA., age 26, was found guilty of 1 st Degree Rape. Sentencing is tentatively set for August 30, 2023.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

Huey White, 117 Tulane St. Houma, LA., age 25, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Things and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Jace Williams, 1579 Rose St. Gramercy, LA., age 22, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Ravon Joseph, 2309 N Albert St. Lutcher, LA., age 38, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Melvin Zeno.