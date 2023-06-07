U.S. Fire Pump presents at monthly Ascension Parish CAER meeting

U.S. Fire Pump had an opportunity to present at the monthly Ascension Parish Community Awareness Emergency Response meeting.

"We are truly honored to have been given the platform to share our industry experience and participate in insightful roundtable discussions with the best minds in industry," Ascension CAER Chair James LeBlanc stated in a news release. "We're proud to be a part of such an esteemed gathering of professionals who are dedicated to improving fire safety and protection."

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office hosted the event and parish government offered support.

"Together, let's continue striving for innovation, efficiency, and excellence in fire protection. We are proud to be a part of this incredible community," LeBlanc added.

He also recognized Jose Boriel and Jake Boriel for providing food for the event.