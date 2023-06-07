'The public needs to know this': Park vandalism, safety reports discussed at East Ascension Drainage meeting

Ascension Parish's safety director deplored the frequent vandalism of parish parks during a report given at the East Ascension Drainage Board meeting held June 6 in Gonzales.

Director James LeBlanc said parks throughout the parish have been vandalized on a weekly basis.

"I think the public needs to know this. How much money this parish spends on vandalism at our parks. It's unreal," LeBlanc told board members.

LeBlanc reported on the parks during an update on the Marvin Braud Pump Station, which spurred the parish in recent months to adopt additional safety improvements following a fire last year.

Board member Teri Casso suggested the implementation of reports on safety incidents for the entire parish organization on a routine basis.

Parish President Clint Cointment warned such tracking was not done in the past and a comprehensive packet of reports would not have good comparables.

Casso said the pump station fire has led to positive change in dealing with safety issues in other departments in the parish.

In order to digest the information, LeBlanc suggested emailing the data to board members.

"I will tell you this, I'm very impressed with where we are now (compared) to where we were," LeBlanc said.

The safety director added parish government has been accused at times of incidents that were untrue.

"We don't just write a check. We go investigate it. You would be amazed how many times we get accused of something in this parish that never happened," LeBlanc said.

