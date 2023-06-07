Kansas State's Cam Carter gives back through Donaldsonville youth basketball camp

Donaldsonville native Cam Carter, a Kansas State basketball standout, held a successful youth camp May 27 on the Ascension Parish west bank.

Carter thanked Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, the city's council members, and everyone involved from the city and surrounding areas who made his dream come to fruition.

All of the sponsors, churches, and businesses played an intricate part in ensuring every child was supplied with equipment necessary to actively involve them in the fun-filled day at the Lemann Memorial Center.

The campers, boys and girls ages 8-14, received hands-on techniques and were introduced to skill sets in furthering their basketball careers.

"It was a joy to see all the parental support, my prior AAU coaches, family, friends, and prayer warriors who embraced, encouraged, and worked untiringly to see the manifestation of the vision come to pass. I am looking forward to serving our community and encouraging our children to keep striving for excellence," Carter said.

Carter is a starting guard for the Kansas State Wildcats men's basketball team, which advanced to the 2023 Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

He previously played for Oak Hill Academy in Virginia under coach Steve Smith and East Ascension High School in Gonzales under coach Tyler Turner, according to his Kansas State biography page.

He transferred to Kansas State for the 2022-23 season with three seasons of eligibility remaining after playing one season at Mississippi State.

A business administration major, he is the son of Donald and Kimberly Pleasant. His siblings are Caleb, Christon, and Chloe. His grandmother, a minister, has been a very impactful person on his life.

