Gonzales-based REV wins five Telly Awards

REV/REV Business received five silver Telly Awards for projects completed in 2022, the Gonzales-based company announced.

According to a news release, the company brought home two awards for the REV Rebrand project, which brought together three legacy companies: Reserve Telephone Company (formerly known as RTC), EATEL/EATEL Business, and Vision Communications.

Additionally, three honors were awarded for local community relations efforts, the REV Tailgate Show (featuring East Ascension and Dutchtown high schools), the spotlight on recovering and rebuilding the Grand Isle community after Hurricane Ida, and the long-form documentary Middle Passage to Wallace: the Whitney Plantation Museum Experience.

“We are very proud of the expansive body of work our marketing, production and community relations teams have teamed up to produce over the past year, and these awards are only a glimpse of the caliber and quality of work they do every day at REV,” Josh Descant, CEO of REV, stated in the release. “When we first began exploring the idea of a rebrand, we had high confidence our in-house team could execute on much of this crucial project, so this honor is shared across the entire company for so many of our teammates’ efforts.”

Celebrating its 44th anniversary, Telly Awards organizers reported a record of nearly 13,000 entries were received. Some internationally known brands submitting nominations included Airbnb, Audible, Disney, NASA, Netflix, and Paramount.

The Telly Awards recognize the best in video and television and are judged by leading networks and production companies such as Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, and Vimeo.

"Our Bayou, Capital and River regions are all so distinct, and our team did a great job leveraging our rebrand’s unique purpose and community assets to highlight the special cultures in each of our markets,” stated Tressy Leindecker, REV’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. “What some teams would see as a challenge, this group reframed as an opportunity which makes us even prouder to have earned these awards and we’re grateful to the Tellys’ judges for the confirmation and honor.”

REV's award-winning videos can be viewed via Vimeo and YouTube:

For a list of winners, see http://www.tellyawards.com/winners/.