UPDATE: Suspect arrested in alleged robbery, battery of 72-year-old man: Ascension Parish Sheriff

UPDATED: The suspect was located and arrested in Donaldsonville. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, according to an APSO release.

Original article:

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives began a search for a suspect in connection with the robbery and battery of a 72-year-old man in Donaldsonville.

According to an APSO news release, deputies responded about 7:30 a.m. May 29 to a residence on Charles Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the 72-year-old man on his porch with moderate injuries.

According to the release, the man advised deputies that his wallet had been stolen after being attacked by a male who fled the scene.

Detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit assumed the investigation and identified 34-year-old Vonzell Batiste as a suspect.

Detectives obtained an active warrant for the suspect for one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second degree battery.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

