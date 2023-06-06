School Board adopts options for current high school students ahead of redistricting meetings

The Ascension Parish School Board voted to give current high school students who will be in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades when the new attendance zones go into effect options to stay at their current schools, according to an Ascension Public Schools news release.

The board decision was made prior to public meetings set for June 12-14 to collect public input on school attendance zones for the 2024-25 academic year, which will include the new Prairieville High School.

"As parents may be aware, our fifth high school, Prairieville High, is under construction with plans to open in the fall of 2024. That means, our School Board members will need to redraw school attendance zones to create a new high school feeder system. As such, attendance zones will be changed at the primary, middle, and high school levels for most schools in the east side of our parish," Superintendent David Alexander stated in the release.

The board's Strategic Planning Committee has selected three draft plans and plans to obtain feedback before going with any final decisions.

The plans are available on the district's website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024. Included on each map is a chart that predicts student enrollment by school for each draft scenario. Also the page contains a Frequently Asked Questions section about redistricting.

The public can visit the site and provide feedback via a survey or attend one of three public meetings.

The redistricting meeting schedule will be:

6 p.m., June 12, at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant, LA 70774

6 p.m., June 13, at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

6p.m., June 14, at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734

"Once parents have looked at the three draft plans, we would appreciate them taking a brief survey to rank preferences and to provide any additional feedback for the Board to consider. As they have done in the past when we have opened Bullion Primary, Bluff Middle, Bluff Ridge Primary, and Sugar Mill Primary, our School Board Members will use the feedback provided before making any final decision," stated Alexander.

The board's goal is to finalize the zones this fall, specifically no later than December.

For more information, visit AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024.

