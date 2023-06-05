LOCAL

Ascension Credit Union announces 2023 scholarship recipients

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Alyssa Hymel of Dutchtown High School was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.

Ascension Credit Union announced the Ascension Parish students who received scholarships.

Elijah Catlin of Ascension Christian High School was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.

The 2023 recipients included: Anna Schexnayder of Ascension Catholic High School, Elijah Catlin of Ascension Christian High School, Ja'Nae Southall of Donaldsonville High School, Alyssa Hymel of Dutchtown High School, Jayla Walker of Early College Option, Dylan Amedee of East Ascension High School, Ephraim Craddock of St. Amant High School, and Becca Cernich.

Ephraim Craddock of St. Amant High School was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.

Ascension Credit Union has branches in Gonzales, Donaldsonville, and Prairieville.

Jayla Walker was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.
Dylan Amedee of East Ascension High School was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.
Becca Cernich was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.
Anna Schexnayder of Ascension Catholic High School was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.
Ja'Nae Southall of Donaldsonville High School was a 2023 Ascension Credit Union scholarship recipient.