Ascension Credit Union announces 2023 scholarship recipients

Ascension Credit Union announced the Ascension Parish students who received scholarships.

The 2023 recipients included: Anna Schexnayder of Ascension Catholic High School, Elijah Catlin of Ascension Christian High School, Ja'Nae Southall of Donaldsonville High School, Alyssa Hymel of Dutchtown High School, Jayla Walker of Early College Option, Dylan Amedee of East Ascension High School, Ephraim Craddock of St. Amant High School, and Becca Cernich.

Ascension Credit Union has branches in Gonzales, Donaldsonville, and Prairieville.