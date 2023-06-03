CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Ascension Parish redistricting meetings set for June

Ascension Parish Public Schools released maps and information on proposed attendance zones to its website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024.

School officials will hold three public meetings in June where citizens will be able to view the plans and provide feedback.

The school board's goal is to make a final decision this fall, no later than December.

The meeting schedule includes:

6 p.m., June 12 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant

6 p.m., June 13 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales

6 p.m., June 14 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734

Juneteenth Festival set for June 17

The City of Donaldsonville’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival will be held at Louisiana Square June 17.

The event features live music, food, and a health fair.

More information can be found on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Fireworks set for July 3 in Donaldsonville

The annual Fireworks on the Mississippi River event will be held at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville July 3.

Vendors will be open and music starts at 4 p.m.

The 2023 event will feature live music by Da Mellow Band, which starts at 7 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Participants can bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests will be allowed.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

