Annual Donaldsonville fireworks event scheduled for July 3

The annual Fireworks on the Mississippi River event will be held at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville July 3.

Vendors will be open and music starts at 4 p.m.

The 2023 event will feature live music by Da Mellow Band, which starts at 7 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Participants can bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests will be allowed.

