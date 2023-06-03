Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports fatal single vehicle crash

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal single vehicle crash occurred on Loosemoore Road the night of June 2.

The name of driver has been withheld pending family notification, according to an APSO news release.

The cause of crash has been under investigation.

Loosemore Road is west of Hwy. 44 and south of Interstate 10 in the Gonzales area.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.