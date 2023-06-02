Ascension Parish hazardous materials team trains with local Louisiana National Guard

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office hazardous materials team and the Louisiana National Guard Civil Support Team 62nd WMD conducted a drill together at the WMD site in Carville.

Members of the hazardous materials team and the civil support team participated in the exercise to ensure the parish is prepared for such incidents within the parish or in surrounding areas, according to an APSO report.

Chief Officer James E. LeBlanc stated natural events can be extremely unpredictable, making the training important to provide support when it is needed.

Lt. Col. Cody Melancon said the exercise was a way to continue to build partnerships with the National Guard team.

Sheriff Bobby Webre stated being on a first-name basis with the team makes the training invaluable.