LOCAL
Four Ascension Parish students receive scholarships
Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recipients of scholarships, including the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship.
Ascension Parish students receiving scholarships included:
- Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship - Seth Amedee from Dutchtown High School
- Sheriff Scholarship - A'laysia Steib from East Ascension High School
- Sheriff Scholarship - Corey Boudreaux from East Ascension High School
- LSA Scholarship - Marissa Henderson from Dutchtown High School
"We were also honored to have members of Dawn Shivers' family in attendance," a spokesperson stated in a social media post. "Thank you to all of the outstanding students who applied - so many wonderful applications and essays our panel of judges read through."