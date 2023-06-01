LOCAL

Four Ascension Parish students receive scholarships

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recipients of scholarships, including the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office logo is shown in front of the District 1 office in Donaldsonville March 24.

Ascension Parish students receiving scholarships included:

  • Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship - Seth Amedee from Dutchtown High School
  • Sheriff Scholarship - A'laysia Steib from East Ascension High School
  • Sheriff Scholarship - Corey Boudreaux from East Ascension High School
  • LSA Scholarship - Marissa Henderson from Dutchtown High School

"We were also honored to have members of Dawn Shivers' family in attendance," a spokesperson stated in a social media post. "Thank you to all of the outstanding students who applied - so many wonderful applications and essays our panel of judges read through."