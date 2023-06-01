Four Ascension Parish students receive scholarships

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recipients of scholarships, including the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship.

Ascension Parish students receiving scholarships included:

Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship - Seth Amedee from Dutchtown High School

Sheriff Scholarship - A'laysia Steib from East Ascension High School

Sheriff Scholarship - Corey Boudreaux from East Ascension High School

LSA Scholarship - Marissa Henderson from Dutchtown High School

"We were also honored to have members of Dawn Shivers' family in attendance," a spokesperson stated in a social media post. "Thank you to all of the outstanding students who applied - so many wonderful applications and essays our panel of judges read through."