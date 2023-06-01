New Ascension Parish recycling center ribbon-cutting ceremony set for June 15

During the June 1 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Donaldsonville, Parish President Clint Cointment announced the upcoming opening of a new recycling center.

The project has been a collaborative effort made possible by grants from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, according to the president.

The center will be located on the west side of the parish at 2171 D Thibaut, Donaldsonville, which is next to the parish Public Works Department and across from the Lemann Memorial Center.

"Ascension Parish is a beautiful place. Facilities like these will allow us to keep it that way," Cointment said.

The center will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Some items accepted will be scrap metal and white goods, as well as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, and water heaters.

Cointment said parish residents will be allowed to bring up to five automobile tires per day.

A ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for June 15 at 10 a.m. The center is set to open the following week.

