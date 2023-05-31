St. Amant graduate Tayvian Allen awarded $1,000 scholarship

St. Amant High School graduating senior Tayvian Allen was one of the $1,000 winners of Pelican State Credit Union's 2023 Team Pelican Scholarship Program.

The program is an exclusive benefit for Youth Savings Account members, according to a PSCU release. The credit union selected 14 finalists for academic achievements, acts of service, and inspirational goals.

In 2023, the credit union awarded $15,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Allen was class president through all four years of high school and was Student Council president his senior year. He held leadership positions as Key Club president, Beta Club president, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society vice president, Future Farmers of America treasurer, and St. John the Baptist Church’s head junior deacon. Allen was also a Fellowship of Christian Athletes officer and a member of the Donaldsonville Rotary Club and the National Society of High School Scholars.

He earned numerous awards and achievements, including the American Legion Citizenship Award, 4.0+ GPA Award, French Language Award, and RYLA Leadership Award.

Allen was accepted into Morehouse College and plans to study political science.