Louisiana Supreme Court suspends Corey Orgeron from practicing law for 30 days

The Louisiana Supreme Court suspended Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron from practicing law for 30 days in connection with a conviction for simple battery.

Last May, Ascension Parish Court Judge Erin Wiley Lanoux found both Orgeron and his former law firm client guilty of misdemeanor simple battery in relation to an October 2021 physical altercation at the councilman's law office in Prairieville.

In court in Gonzales, both Orgeron and Roydall Lumar received suspended 60-day jail sentences, 90-day probation periods, and a requirement to take anger-management classes. Both were ordered to pay $100 fines and court costs. Additionally, they were ordered to stay away from each other.

Orgeron, serving his first term on the council, represents District 4, which is in the Prairieville area.

The Louisiana Supreme Court decision was filed May 31 on the court's website.

The suspension was for one year and one day, but all but 30 days were suspended. Additionally, he was given a two-year probation period.

Two justices disagreed with the decision, calling the disciplinary action too harsh.

