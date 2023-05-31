Juneteenth Festival set for June 17 in Donaldsonville

The 27th annual Juneteenth Festival will be June 17 at Louisiana Square in Donaldsonville.

The lineup includes:

11-11:30 a.m. - welcome, prayer, and history

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Wanda August, known for KKAY's Angel of Faith Gospel Hour

12:30-1:30 p.m. - River Road African American Museum's African dance and drum lessons.

2-3:30 p.m. - Red Tape Musiq

4-5:30 p.m. - Michael Foster Project

6-7:30 p.m. - Royal Essence Show Band

The event will be held rain or shine. The host will be Lionel Franklin, also known as MC Everywhere.

The committee includes: Tamiko Francis Garrison, Co-Chair Festival; Tamiko Stroud, Co-Chair Vendors; Skye Taylor, Co-Chair Social Media; Wayne Hamilton, Co-Chair Volunteers; and Keisha Roberson, Co-chair Health Fair.

For more information, contact the 2023 Juneteenth Committee at juneteenthdonaldsonville@gmail.com.

Updates can be found on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.

