CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Donaldsonville live music events continue

The Donaldsonville Downtown Live at Crescent Park event schedule continues for the 2023 season.

Weather permitting, the remaining events include:

June 3 - Don Rich and the Don Rich Band (6-9 p.m.)

July 3 - Da Mellow Band (7-10 p.m.)

Wing Fest returns to Donaldsonville June 3

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Wing Fest from 1 to 9 p.m. June 3 at Crescent Park on Veterans Drive.

The 2023 event will feature a team wing cookoff, food, music and fun and, of course, lots of wings.

Don Rich and the Don Rich Band will perform at 6 p.m.

Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests nor pets are allowed on site.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 225-473-4814.

Ascension Parish redistricting meetings set for June

Ascension Parish Public Schools released maps and information on proposed attendance zones to its website at AscensionSchools.org/Redistricting2024.

School officials will hold three public meetings in June where citizens will be able to view the plans and provide feedback.

The school board's goal is to make a final decision this fall, no later than December.

The meeting schedule includes:

6 p.m., June 12 at St. Amant High School Commons, 12035 Hwy. 431, St. Amant

6 p.m., June 13 at East Ascension High School Cafetorium, 612 East Worthey Road, Gonzales

6 p.m., June 14 at Dutchtown High School Cafetorium, 13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar, LA 70734

Juneteenth Festival set for June 17

The City of Donaldsonville’s annual Juneteenth Music Festival will be held at Louisiana Square June 17.

The event features live music, food, and a health fair.

More information can be found on the festival's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Dancing For a Cause scheduled for July 8

Dancing For a Cause, a fundraising event for The Arc of East Ascension, is in its 14th year.

WAFB-TV's Elizabeth Vowell and Greg Meriwether return as masters of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.