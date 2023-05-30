Ascension Parish principal among Louisiana principal of the year finalists

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Education welcomed nearly 6,000 educators from across the state for its annual Teacher Leader Summit, which included an Ascension Parish principal of the year finalist.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley served as the keynote speaker for the opening ceremony, which also included the live announcement of Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists and the Louisiana Public Interest Fellowship winners.

Teacher Leader Summit is one of two statewide educator conferences hosted by the LDOE in New Orleans at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Brumley’s keynote address encouraged Louisiana educators to take advantage of the state’s recent academic achievements and focus intently on key issues such as literacy, high school transformation, and teacher collaboration.

Nine teachers and nine principals were named Louisiana Teacher and Principal of the Year finalists. The 18 educators represent school systems across the state.

Overall winners will be announced and all finalists and semifinalists will be honored at the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which will be held at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans on the evening of July 22.

Louisiana Teacher of the Year finalists

Bossier Parish: Cory Craig

Caddo Parish: Janet McCrevan

City of Monroe School District: Kody Chase

East Baton Rouge Parish: Kylie Altier

Franklin Parish: Jessica Parker

Natchitoches Parish: Michelle Shirley

Tangipahoa Parish: Dennis Pevey

The Willow School: Richard Martin

Zachary Community School District: Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau

Louisiana Principal of the Year Semifinalists

Ascension Parish: Marvin Evans

Calcasieu Parish: Jose Cobian

Cameron Parish: Lindsey Fontenot

DeSoto Parish : Barry Carter

Jefferson Parish: Monya Criddle

Lafayette Parish: Tia Trahan

Lafourche Parish: Ragan Lorraine

Lincoln Preparatory School: Gordan Ford

Livingston Parish: Jason St. Pierre

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools teacher Justin Templet and Tangipahoa Parish School System teacher Stephanie Robertson were named Louisiana Public Interest Fellowship winners during the opening ceremony.