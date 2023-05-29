Wing Fest returns to Donaldsonville June 3 at Crescent Park

Staff Report

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Wing Fest from 1 to 9 p.m. June 3 at Crescent Park on Veterans Drive.

The 2023 event will feature a team wing cookoff, food, music and fun and, of course, lots of wings.

Don Rich and the Don Rich Band will perform at 6 p.m.

Visitors to the event are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, but no ice chests nor pets are allowed on site.

For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 225-473-4814.