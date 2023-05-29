Two from Ascension Parish named to Saints Cheer Krewe

Staff Report

Donaldsonville and Prairieville natives will be in that number when the 2023 New Orleans Saints go marching in.

Taylor Christy of Prairieville and Darell Honora of Donaldsonville made the Saints Cheer Krewe, the official cheerleading and entertainment team for the NFL franchise.

Honora, a student at Loyola University in New Orleans, will be in his first season.

Christy, also in her first season, is a veterinary technician who attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Saints will kick off the preseason Aug. 13 hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the Superdome.

The first game of the regular season will be Sept. 10 as the Saints will host the Tennessee Titans.

