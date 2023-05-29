Memorial Day 2023: Donaldsonville, Gonzales ceremonies reflect and remember

Annual Memorial Day ceremonies took place in both Donaldsonville and Gonzales to mark the May 29 day of remembrance.

Rita Grace Williams led the 2023 memorial program in front of the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Louisiana Square, which included Ascension Parish honor guard deputies performing the gun salute and Taps.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan delivered the keynote address, and Donaldsonville City Council Chair Rev. Charles Brown closed the program with a prayer.

The mayor recalled last year a bald eagle was seen soaring overhead, which he took as a symbol of the spirit of those who paved the way for everyone in the country.

"Memorial Day is a time for all of us to reflect on the unselfish sacrifice of those who have given their lives to safeguard our freedom. Memorial Day is about those who are not here with us today," Sullivan said.

Ascension Parish Lt. Mike Brooks sang moving renditions of the national anthem and "God Bless America," which he invited those in attendance to join in as a chorus.

A video of the Donaldsonville event can be viewed on the city's Facebook page.

On the east side of the parish, a ceremony was held at the Ascension Veterans Park along Irma Blvd. in Gonzales.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May every year.

