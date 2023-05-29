Gonzales store reportedly sells $280,000 winning lottery ticket

Staff Report

Someone is $280,089 richer after buying a lottery ticket from an Ascension Parish business, according to local reports.

Baton Rouge area news outlets WAFB-TV and The Advocate reported a winning Easy 5 lottery ticket was sold at a Gonzales convenience store, Popingos No. 2, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

The chain store is located at 3839 S. Burnside Ave. near the Interstate 10 exit.

The prize was either claimed or won May 27, according to the lottery.