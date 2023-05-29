End of an era: Popular Donaldsonville restaurant Chef's closes after 51 years

Staff Report

Popular restaurant Chef's, a Donaldsonville tradition for 51 years, closed its doors for the last time at the end of the business day May 28.

Operated locally over the decades by the Mistretta family, a photo posted to the restaurant's Facebook page showed members of the family walking through the front door one last time.

"As our doors have come to a close, the Mistretta family would like to thank every single one of you for all of the love and support we have received over the past 51 years," a post read. "The Chef’s and Bernardo’s Catering staff appreciate everyone that came to support the business and our family. We are grateful for your patronage and are blessed to have served the Donaldsonville community. Thank you."

During the last weekend in operation, the family extended the restaurant's hours the night before to accommodate the long lines of customers.

Located at 105 W. Fifth St., the restaurant was well-known to locals for its offering of fried chicken, rice dressing, sides, cornbread, and desserts.

Chef's opened in August 1972, and in August 2022, a 50th anniversary celebration was held.

Through the years, Bernard and Rosalie Mistretta and their 10 children contributed to the family business.

Though Chef's and Bernardo's Catering has closed, the Ten M Corporation will continue to live on with Ten M Vending, which provides vending and office coffee services.

